Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.