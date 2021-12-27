FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF accounts for 0.6% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $89.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

