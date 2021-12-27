Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AutoZone worth $56,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $78,685,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,014.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,883.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,688.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,065.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

