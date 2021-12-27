Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 20,015 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Incyte by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

