Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,021 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Select Medical by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

