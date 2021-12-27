Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.