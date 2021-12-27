Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,497 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

ACI opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.