Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.93 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.