USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $199.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.25. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

