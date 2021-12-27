USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $54.96 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

