USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

