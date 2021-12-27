Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $245.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average of $225.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

