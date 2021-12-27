Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,120 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Hubbell worth $24,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $204.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

