Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,411 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $219.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

