Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

