Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPGY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

