Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CCUR and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mogo has a consensus price target of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 201.63%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Mogo -12.08% -21.14% -13.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 12,864.33 $12.23 million ($733.33) -11.66 Mogo $33.03 million 8.54 -$10.04 million ($0.12) -30.66

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCUR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCUR beats Mogo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

