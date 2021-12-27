US Asset Management LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $169.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

