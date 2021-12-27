US Asset Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 512 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 263,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 849.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 37,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

CI opened at $225.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

