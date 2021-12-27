Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 48,500 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

