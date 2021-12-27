Two Harbors Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by 75.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

