Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on January 4th

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2001 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.06.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

