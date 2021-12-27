Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $497,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $153.70.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

