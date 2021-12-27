Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 576 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $11,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $180.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.36. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

