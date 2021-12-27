Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

