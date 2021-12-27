Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Primerica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $153.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

