Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.48 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH opened at $152.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $153.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.