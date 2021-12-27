Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after buying an additional 145,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

