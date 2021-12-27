Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $311.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

