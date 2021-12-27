Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,113 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of DLR opened at $169.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

