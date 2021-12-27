CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,432 shares of company stock worth $36,525,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

