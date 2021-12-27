Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $58.00 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34.

