Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 9,212 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 23.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

