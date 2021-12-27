Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after buying an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $268.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.14. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

