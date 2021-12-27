Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Xylem worth $43,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

