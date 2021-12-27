Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

