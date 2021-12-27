Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce $39.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.67 million and the lowest is $39.55 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $154.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

