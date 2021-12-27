Signata (SATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $235,439.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Signata has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $235,439.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.