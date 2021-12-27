ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,528.00

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $9,528.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.92 or 0.07946420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00073801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.50 or 0.99873459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00053226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

