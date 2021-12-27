Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $77,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE HDB opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

