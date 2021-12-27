Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 38,588 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673,418 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $86,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 130,853 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

