Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $91,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

