Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 178,895 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178,895 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $106,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $648.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 595.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $661.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.