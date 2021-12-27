ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $62,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

