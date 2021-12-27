Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $594,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

STX stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

