Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $802,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $88.80 on Monday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.