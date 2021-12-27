Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,896,793 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,289,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $117,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Transocean by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 364.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,118 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 146.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

