Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

