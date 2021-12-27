Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 998 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 531,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 109,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NYSE TJX opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

