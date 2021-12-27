Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.